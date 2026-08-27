Barcelona vs Athletic Club: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for La Liga game on August 27, 2026

Barcelona host Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou in a Matchday 1 LaLiga clash on August 27, with the defending champions looking to build on their opening win. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Athletic Club Tournament La Liga Date Thursday, August 27, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA

Barcelona vs Athletic Club will be available to watch in the United States through ESPN Deportes‘ LaLiga coverage, with Fubo serving as the primary streaming option. ESPN+ and ESPN App are other options.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club for free?

Eligible viewers can use a Fubo 5-day free trial to watch the game without paying during the trial period. The platform currently advertises a free trial for ESPN Deportes and allows users to cancel at any time.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona will look to build on an explosive start to their 2026-27 LaLiga title defense when they welcome Athletic Club to Spotify Camp Nou. Hansi Flick‘s side opened the campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Elche, with Raphinha and Fermin Lopez scoring two goals each and new signing Karim Adeyemi adding another on his debut. The result immediately put the defending champions in a strong position to maintain their momentum.

Pedri of Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Francisco Macia/Getty Images)

Athletic Club, meanwhile, need a response after a difficult opening night under new head coach Edin Terzic. The Basque side suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla after Yuri Berchiche was sent off in the 11th minute, leaving Athletic with little margin for error heading into one of the toughest away fixtures in LaLiga. Berchiche will miss the Barcelona game through suspension, while Dani Vivian, Maroan Sannadi and Gorosabel are dealing with injury issues.

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For Barcelona, the match also carries an intriguing individual storyline: Rodri could make his competitive debut for the club. The midfielder has returned to full training after recovering from a minor back operation and is reportedly being considered for minutes against Athletic.

The recent head-to-head record gives Barcelona another reason for confidence. The Catalan club won the last meeting 1-0 at San Mames on March 7, 2026, with Lamine Yamal scoring the decisive goal. Athletic will therefore be looking to end Barcelona’s recent dominance while avoiding an 0-0-2 start to their league campaign.

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Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Anthony Gordon.

Athletic Club (3-4-1-2): Unai Simon; Aymeric Laporte, Aitor Paredes, Yeray Alvarez; Alex Berenguer, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Benat Gerenabarrena, Jesus Areso; Peio Canales; Gorka Guruzeta, Inaki Williams.

What time is the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match?

The Barcelona vs Athletic Club match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 3:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM in Spain and will be played at Spotify Camp Nou as part of Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.

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