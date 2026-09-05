Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Liga MX game on September 5, 2026

Atletico San Luis host Chivas at Estadio Libertad Financiera in Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both teams chasing valuable points. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, September 5, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Chivas in the USA

Atletico San Luis vs. Chivas will be available to viewers in the United States through ViX, which lists the Liga MX Apertura matchup among its upcoming live events.

Can I watch Atletico San Luis vs Chivas for free?

There is no confirmed free broadcast of Atletico San Luis vs. Chivas in the United States. The match is listed as a ViX Premium event, meaning viewers should have an eligible subscription to access the live game.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico San Luis and Chivas will meet on Saturday, September 5, for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026, with both teams looking for an important result at Estadio Libertad Financiera. The difference in the standings makes this a particularly meaningful matchup: Chivas sit fifth with 11 points, while San Luis are 13th with six points after six games.

David Rodriguez and Eduardo Aguila of Atletico San Luis (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Chivas arrive in better position but will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Pachuca on Matchday 6. Gabriel Milito‘s team has collected three wins, two draws and one defeat in the Apertura, including an emphatic 5-2 victory over Tijuana. A win in San Luis could move Guadalajara closer to the leading group and maintain its push toward the top positions.

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For Atletico San Luis, the objective is to build on its most recent performance. Diego Mejia‘s side earned its first victory of the Apertura in its previous league match, defeating Monterrey 3-1 away from home on August 30. San Luis now have six points from a 1-3-2 record, so another positive result against Chivas would provide a significant boost as the club tries to climb the table.

Atletico San Luis vs Chivas: Predicted Lineups

Atletico San Luis (3-4-3): Andres Sanchez; Eduardo Aguila, Miguel Garcia, Robson Bambu; Oscar Macias, Sebastien Salles-Lamonge, Johan Caicedo, Roman Torres; Rafa Llorente, Anderson Duarte, David Rodriguez.

Chivas Guadalajara (3-1-4-2): Raul Rangel; Miguel Gomez, Luis Romo, Diego Campillo; Ruben Gonzalez; Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Santiago Sandoval, Hugo Camberos; Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marin.

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What time is the Atletico San Luis vs Chivas match?

The Atletico San Luis vs. Chivas match kicks off Saturday, September 5, at 7:00 PM ET in the United States. Chivas’ official schedule lists the game for 5:00 PM local time at Estadio Libertad Financiera.