English Championship side Birmingham City FC have announced they will change their name for their fixture against Huddersfield Town this weekend ahead of the final season of the Peaky Blinders.

Birmingham City change club name for one game 'by order' of the Peaky Blinders

The final season of the popular BBC series 'Peaky Blinders' airs this weekend and there's a lot of expectation around its release. If you don't take our word for it, just look at the latest marketing move from Birmingham City FC.

The English Football League Championship outfit has announced that it will change its name for its upcoming game against Huddersfield Town. Birmingham will be back to their original name, Small Heath Alliance.

It is also in honor of the BBC acclaimed show, which is set in the area of Small Heath during the 1920s. 'Peaky Blinders' returns on Sunday for its sixth and final season, and the local club will honor it by returning to its own roots.

The Peaky Blinders 'order' Birmingham City FC to rename themselves for one game

Ahead of their Matchday 35 game against Huddersfield - which will take place in the same weekend the popular drama releases its final season - Birmingham City made the announcement in a particular way:

"By the order of the Peaky Blinders, Birmingham City FC is returning to its roots for the upcoming game with Huddersfield Town, as St. Andrew’s will once again be home to Small Heath Alliance," a club statement read.

The club has already gotten into retro mood by adapting their social media accounts and the pre-match content to the name change in honor of the BBC show. Fans who attend the game can purchase a special Small Heath Alliance matchday programme, while ticket office employees will wear flat caps, just like Tom Shelby and company.

The St. Andrew's Stadium will get into a full Peaky Blinder atmosphere as the players will leave the tunnel to the sound of the series' theme song, Red Right Hand. Besides, Shelby Brothers LTD hoardings will surround the pitch and Small Heath Alliance scarves will be found in different seats.