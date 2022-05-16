Blackpool forward Jake Daniels came out publicly as gay on Monday, becoming the first active male soccer player in the UK to do so and the first since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Jake Daniels is the first active soccer player in the English Football League to come out publicly as gay. The 17-year-old told told his story to Sky Sports, saying he wanted "people to know the real me."

In October 2021, Adelaide United left-back Josh Cavallo became the first openly gay player in world soccer, not only taking a massive weight off his shoulders but also encouraging other players to not be afraid of coming out.

Months later, Daniels had an incredible act of bravery by telling his truth. The Blackpool player said he thought for a long time how and when to do it, and that he feels that time has come. "I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all."

Jake Daniels: First active player in the UK to come out publicly as gay

Daniels said he's been "living with a lie" for a long time before he could finally open up to his family and teammates. "I can't really put a date on it, but I was probably five or six years old when I knew I was gay.

"At that age you don't really think that football and being gay doesn't mix. You just think, one day, when I'm older I'll get a girlfriend and I will change and it will be fine. But as you get older you realise you can't just change. It doesn't work like that."

Daniels added that he even dated women in the past, trying to hide his truth from everyone else. "I wasn't ready and it was a struggle but I just don't want to lie any more," the Blackpool player said.

Being a professional soccer player made it even harder for him to come out, as no other active player in his league has so far done it. He even thought to hide it until the day he retired. "However, I knew that would lead to a long time of lying and not being able to be myself or lead the life that I want to."

Fortunately, his family and everyone at Blackpool were very supportive, allowing Daniels to take the weight of the world off his shoulders. "It was impacting my mental heath. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally... It's been amazing. I couldn't have wished for it to go better." So heavy was the burden he carried until then that the day after he came out to his mum and sister, he scored four goals for the U-18s against Accrington.

Daniels also said to be grateful to everyone at Blackpool for how they reacted. "The captain was one of the main people I told and he also asked me loads of questions. In the end he just said, 'I'm just so proud of you'. It meant so much. I like it when people ask questions. I just want to get it all out and for people to hear my story.

"Everything has happened at once but it feels right. When this season started, I just wanted to prove myself as a player. I think I have. So this was the one last thing in my head that I knew I needed to do. Now it's out, and people know. Now I can just live my life how I want to and you know what? It's been incredible."

Daniels, however, understands how tough it is for other players to come out. "The subject of being gay, or bi or queer in men's football is still a taboo. I think it comes down to how a lot of footballers want to be known for their masculinity. And people see being gay as being weak, something you can be picked on for on the football field. Of course I am aware that there will be a reaction to this and some of it will be homophobic, maybe in a stadium and on social media.

"It's an easy thing for people to target. The way I see it is that I am playing football and they are shouting stuff at me, but they are paying to watch me play football and I am living my life and making money from it. So shout what you want, it's not going to make a difference. I won't stop people from saying that stuff, I just need to learn how to not let it affect me."

But Daniels hopes that by coming out he helps to end the stigma and prejudices around homosexuality. "I am only 17 but I am clear that this is what I want to do and if, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant. If they think this kid is brave enough do this, I will be able to do it too.

"I hate knowing people are in the same situation I was in. I think if a Premier League footballer does come out that would just be amazing. I feel like I would have done my job and inspired someone else to do that. I just want it to go up from here. We shouldn't be where we are right now.

"And if you think you are ready, then speak to people. I know that's such a hard thing to do, it was a hard thing for me to do, but just speak to the closest people around you, you are going to get support you need."

Jake Daniels signed a professional contract and made his debut for Blackpool's senior team in the English Championship this season. World soccer immediately showed its support for the brave 17-year-old, whose courageous message means a huge milestone and a significant step in the beautiful game.