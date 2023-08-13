Benfica will visit Boavista this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Benfica’s start to the season couldn’t have been more encouraging. Following their impressive performance in the 2022/2023 season, during which they secured victory in the Primeira Liga and demonstrated exceptional prowess in the Champions League, the 2023/2023 season commenced with another triumph.
This victory was secured in the Portuguese Super Cup, where they triumphed over their arch-rivals Porto with a 2-0 scoreline, claiming the title. Now, their focus remains on initiating their domestic league campaign on a positive note as they prepare to face Boavista, a team that finished in the 9th position last season, is determined to enhance their performance this year.
Boavista vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 10:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Poland: 9:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Boavista vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Greece: Space Sport 3 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital, DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish.