Boavista vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica will visit Boavista this Monday, August 14 for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Benfica’s start to the season couldn’t have been more encouraging. Following their impressive performance in the 2022/2023 season, during which they secured victory in the Primeira Liga and demonstrated exceptional prowess in the Champions League, the 2023/2023 season commenced with another triumph.

This victory was secured in the Portuguese Super Cup, where they triumphed over their arch-rivals Porto with a 2-0 scoreline, claiming the title. Now, their focus remains on initiating their domestic league campaign on a positive note as they prepare to face Boavista, a team that finished in the 9th position last season, is determined to enhance their performance this year.

Boavista vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 10:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Boavista vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Greece: Space Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital, DAZN, sportdigital LIVE, Sport1 Extra

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish.