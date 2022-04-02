On Matchday 8 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional, Boca Juniors and Arsenal will face each other today at the La Bombonera stadium. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US today

After the break for the qualifying matches for Qatar 2022, Boca Juniors and Arsenal will face each other on Matchday 8 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional today, April 2. Here, find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predicitons, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

"El Xenize" will return to play at home after beating River in the Superlásico at the Monumental Stadium by 1-0 with a goal scored by Sebastián Villa, something they haven't achieved since 2017. In turn, the team led by Sebastián Batagglia is positioned first in the group along with Estudiantes de La Plata, both with 14 points. After the match, Boca fans are expected to celebrate the 117th anniversary of the club.

On the other hand, it will be an important match for the visitors, who have only seven points from seven games. Against Boca Juniors, Leonardo Madelon's men will be looking to get back to winning ways, as they have not won in their last five games, including a Copa Argentina elimination at the hands of second-tier side Chaco For Ever.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando Stadium (La Bombonera), Buenos Aires City

Live Stream in the US: Paramount+ (free trial)





Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Line ups

Boca Juniors will play with an alternative team, considering that on April 5 they will have their debut in the 2022 Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Cali. These are the players that will play against Arsenal: Agustín Rossi; Marcelo Weigandt, Jorge Figal, Marcos Rojo, Agustín Sandez; Alan Varela, Esteban Rolón; Sebastián Villa, Aaron Molinas, Exequiel Zeballos; Luis Vázquez.

On the other hand, Arsenal will field their usual first-team players: Axel Werner; Julián Navas, Cristian Chimino, Gonzalo Goñi, Lucas Suárez, Damián Pérez; Dardo Miloc, Mauro Pitton, Facundo Krupzky; Lucas Brochero, Sebastián Lomonaco.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the history of football Boca Juniors and Arsenal faced each other in 30 opportunities. The Xenizes won 16 matches, Arsenal 7 and they drew 7 times. The last match they played was on Matchday 24 of the Argentine 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional, on December 4. On that day, Boca Juniors and Arsenal drew 1-1.

TV channel in the US to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Arsenal

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Arsenal on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and ViX.

Boca Juniors vs Arsenal: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers put Boca Juniors as clear favorites to take this one. According to BetMGM, the Xeneizes have odds of 1.39, while it gives Arsenal odds of 8.25. The tie would finish in a 4.20 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Boca Juniors 1.39 Tie 4.20 Arsenal 8.25

* Odds via BetMGM