Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream 2022 Argentine League in the US

Boca Juniors and Banfield will face each other at Estadio Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera), Argentina, for Matchday 6 of the Argentine League. This game will take place on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Boca Juniors will play again after a 0-0 draw with Corinthians in the first leg of the round of 16 of 2022 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, June 28. Sebastian Battaglia is not expected to field the starting line-up against Banfield. The Xeneizes are in fifth place in the standings with 9 points, four points behind Newell's Old Boys, which is in first place with 13 points.

On the flip side, Banfield are seventh in the standings with 9 points after winning two games, drawing two, and losing one. The team coached by Claudio Vivas will return to play after a 1-1 draw with Barracas Central, and a win against Boca Juniors will bring them closer to Newell's Old Boys.

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Alberto Jose Armando (La Bombonera), Argentina

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It will be the 96th time that Boca Juniors and Banfield meet. So far, the Xeneizes have won 55 matches, the Taladros 18, and they have tied 22 times. Boca Juniors scored 40 goals, while the Union scored 25 goals. The last match between them was played on July 24, 2021, and ended 0-0.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Banfield in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Banfield for Matchday 6 of the Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on TyC Sports Internacional and ViX.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Banfield anywhere

If you want to watch the 2022 Argentine League match between Boca Juniors and Banfield, but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Boca Juniors vs Banfield: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +110 odds, while Banfield have +210. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

BetMGM Boca Juniors +110 Draw +220 Banfield +210



