The end of the Argentine League, which already has River Plate as champion for several dates before, is approaching. Boca Juniors, recent champion of the Argentine Cup, will close this tournament when they play against Central Cordoba tonight at home from Santiago del Estero. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this Argentine League match. The game will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

Boca Juniors, brand new champion of the Argentine Cup, will seek to close its participation in this Argentine League, which has not been too good for those led by Sebastián Battaglia, not only due to the poor results, but also because of the team level in general, well below the expectations before the season started.

On the other side will be Central Córdoba, a team that wants the season to end as soon as possible. Bad results, few goals in favor, and just 6 games won out of 24 games made this Argentine League a nightmare for the Santiago del Estero team, which will need the 3 points to continue increasing its average.

Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando (“La Bombonera”), La Boca, Argentina

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Central Córdoba: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Today's confrontation will be the fourth in the history of these two teams. The most recent of them occurred in the Argentine League 2019/20 season. On that occasion, Boca won 4-0 with goals from Tevez (2), Salvio and Villa. To find the other two confrontations we must go back very far in time: 1967 National Tournament, victory for Central Córdoba 2-1; and National Tournament 1971 tie 1-1.

The "xeneize" will try tonight to unbalance the history matched up to the present (1 victory for each and 1 draws) and put it in their favor. They have the mental impulse that the winning of the Argentine Cup meant, in a year where for the "boquenses" the failures abounded much more than the successes.

On the other side, Central Córdoba will go in search of a victory that will give them some oxygen with the averages. They already know what it is to win at the Boca stadium: their only victory, that of 1967, occurred precisely as a visitor. The team led by Gustavo Coleoni will seek to repeat that distant epic and finish in the best way a disastrous tournament for them.

How to watch or live stream Boca vs Central Cordoba in the US

The match between Boca and Central Cordoba will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US. Other options: PrendeTV, TyC Sports Internacional.

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: Predictions and Odds

Boca are the favorite for this match according to DraftKings. These are the odds: Boca -150 odds, while Central Córdoba have +425. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

DraftKings Boca -150 Tie +275 Central Cordoba +425

* Odds via DraftKings