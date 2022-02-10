Boca Juniors and Colon face each other at La Bombonera in Matchday 1 of the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 1 of Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors will come against Colon at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, in the opening round of the 2022 Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Argentine Cup Matchday 1 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 47th overall meeting. No surprises here as Boca Juniors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 25 occasions so far; Colon de Santa Fe have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and the remaining 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on September 27, 2021, when the Blue and Gold snatched a tight 1-0 win at home in Buenos Aires in the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Argentine domestic cup.

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Date

The 2022 Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional Matchday 1 game between Boca Juniors and Colon will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires.

Boca Juniors vs Colon: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Colon in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Colon on Matchday 1 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States.