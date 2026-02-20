Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live in the USA: 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina

Boca Juniors will face off against Racing Club for the Matchday 6 of the Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

One of the headliners of Matchday 6 in the Liga Profesional Argentina pits fierce rivals Racing Club and Boca Juniors in a matchup loaded with early-season implications. Racing have bounced back from three straight losses with consecutive wins and now looks to keep the momentum rolling.

On the other side will be Boca (2-1-2), who enter this game after a frustrating draw with Platense and still searching for consistency. With both sides aiming to climb the standings, this clash could play a key role in shaping the title race.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match be played?

Boca Juniors take on Racing Club on Matchday 6 of the Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026 this Friday, February 20, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Adrian Martinez of Racing Club – Joaquín Camiletti/Getty Images

Boca Juniors vs Racing Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club in the USA

The Liga Profesional Argentina Apertura 2026 matchup between Boca Juniors and Racing Club will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.