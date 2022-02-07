Three MLS teams are reportedly interested in former Manchester United and City star Carlos Tevez. The Argentine forward has not played soccer since he left Boca Juniors in June 2021.

He left Boca Juniors in tears in June 2021, but a return to action could be just around the corner for Carlos Tevez. The Argentine star took the last few months to spend quality time with his family but the MLS could see him back in a soccer pitch soon.

The 38-year-old said he couldn't play for Boca anymore but has never turned down the option of playing in another club or league again. As a matter of fact, Tevez suggested he would be open to join the Major League Soccer.

When asked about his future by Argentine TV star Alejandro Fantino in late November last year, Tevez hinted at a possible move to the US. "It has to be something that I enjoy. Flor (his eldest daughter) likes Washington," he said. Good for him, because DC United are reportedly one of three MLS teams interested in him.

MLS Rumors: DC United reportedly in talks with Carlos Tevez, two other teams are also interested

Rumors about a Carlos Tevez move to the MLS emerged last weekend when journalist Gustavo Grabia reported that DC United were in advanced talks to sign the forward, something The Athletic have also reported later.

Argentine transfer expert Cesar Luis Merlo added that Minnesota United and Orlando City have joined the queue for the Boca Juniors legend but have yet to make an official offer to the player.

Carlos Tevez has a decorated career that includes some of the most prestigious trophies on Earth such as the Champions League, Copa Libertadores, Premier League, Serie A Scudettos, Club World Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and an Olympic Gold Medal.

After a fantastic breakthrough at Boca, Tevez joined Corinthians for $16m in 2005. It wouldn't take long for him to begin an 11-year stint in the Premier League. After helping West Ham secure safety in the 2006-07, the Apache signed for Manchester United. He would later join crosstown rivals Man City before he made the switch to Juventus. Even at his peak, he decided to return home in 2015 to play for Boca again. He left for a year in 2017 for Shanghai Shenhua but returned in early 2018. Tevez has been without a club since June 2021. He has recorded 237 goals and 108 assists in 606 games in his career.