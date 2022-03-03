Boca Juniors and Huracan face each other at La Bombonera in Matchday 5 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 5 of Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

Boca Juniors will come against Huracan at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, in the fifth round of the 2022 Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Argentine Cup Matchday 5 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 24th overall meeting. No surprises here as Boca Juniors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Club Atletico Huracan have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and the remaining seven games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on September 27, 2021, when the Blue and Gold won with a comfortable final result of 3-0 away, at the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium in Buenos Aires in the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Argentine domestic cup.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Date

The 2022 Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional Matchday 5 game between Boca Juniors and Huracan will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracan in 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Huracan in Round 5 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Another option is PrendeTV.