For the Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League, Boca Juniors will receive Huracan. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), on DAZN in Germany and on Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
It will undoubtedly be an interesting game since they are two teams fighting to reach the top of the standings. Huracan have generally had very good performances in this 2022 Argentine League, and for several Matchdays they have been seeking to reach the top of the standings. A victory in this game would allow them to get closer, with the addition of what it means to win in "La Bombonera".
Boca Juniors is now one of the main candidates to be champions. After his victory against River in the "Superclasico", and the 1-0 against Lanus in Matchday 18 and 19 respectively; Ibarra's team undoubtedly showed that they are ready to fight for important goals. But of course, for this they will have to continue to get victories.
Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Kick-Off Time
Boca Juniors will play against Huracan for the Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League this Monday, September 19 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, more often known as La Bombonera, in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Barbados: 6:00 PM
Belize: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)
Germany: 12:00 AM (September 20)
Italy: 12:00 PM (September 20)
Jamaica: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 PM
United States: 6:00 PM (ET)
Boca Juniors vs Huracan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International