Boca Juniors will host Huracan for Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting game since they are two teams fighting to reach the top of the standings.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting game since they are two teams fighting to reach the top of the standings. Huracan have generally had very good performances in this 2022 Argentine League, and for several Matchdays they have been seeking to reach the top of the standings. A victory in this game would allow them to get closer, with the addition of what it means to win in "La Bombonera".

Boca Juniors is now one of the main candidates to be champions. After his victory against River in the "Superclasico", and the 1-0 against Lanus in Matchday 18 and 19 respectively; Ibarra's team undoubtedly showed that they are ready to fight for important goals. But of course, for this they will have to continue to get victories.

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Kick-Off Time

Boca Juniors will play against Huracan for the Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League this Monday, September 19 at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, more often known as La Bombonera, in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Barbados: 6:00 PM

Belize: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Canada: 6:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 12:00 AM (September 20)

Italy: 12:00 PM (September 20)

Jamaica: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 6:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Huracan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International