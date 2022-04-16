The Matchday 10 of the Copa de la Liga 2022 will have the game between Boca Juniors against Lanus. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Copa de la Liga 2022 in the US

Boca Juniors will try to get the top of the standings when they face Lanus this Sunday, April 17 at the Alberto J. Armando (“La Bombonera”). Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the United States.

The La Boca team is looking to reach the top of the standings in Zone 2 of this 2022 League Cup. For this, of course, they must obtain victory, and even more so playing as locals. In their last game, they are coming off a much-needed 2-0 win in the Copa Libertadores against Always Ready.

In the case of Lanus, they will seek to get out of the bottom of the standings. This championship has been very hard for "El Granate", who have barely been able to obtain 6 points out of a possible 27, as a result of 1 win, 3 draws and 5 losses. There are few games left and the chances of qualifying for the next phase are getting lower and lower.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alberto J. Armando, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors are the top dominators of the statistics between the two teams, as could be expected taking into account what both have been throughout history. If taking into account the games of the amateur era, both played a total of 130 games, with 71 wins for Boca, 22 for Lanus and 37 draws.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Lanus in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Lanus will this Sunday, April 17 at the Alberto J. Armando for the Matchday 10 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, and TyC Sports International.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -163 odds, while Lanus have +475. A tie would finish in a +275 payout.

Caliente Boca Juniors -163 Tie +275 Lanus +475

*Odds via Caliente