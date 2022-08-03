Boca Junior will host Platense for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Boca Juniors and Platense will face-off for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream the match. If you are in the US, this game will be available to stream live on Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Boca Juniors haven't been consistent lately. In fact, Los Xeneizes have won 2 of their last five games in the 2022 Argentine League. Also, the interim coach Hugo Ibarra has been critized by the media and fans due to the bad results.

On the other side, Platense are in a good shape right now. Although El Calamar ranks 6th at the 2022 Argentine League standings, Platense have won just one game in their last four Argentine League matchups. Therefore, this game could come as a boost to their confidence.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: Date

Boca Juniors will face Platense on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 12 of the 2022 Argentine League. This Argentine League will be held at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentine.

Boca Juniors vs Platense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Platense in the US

Boca Juniors will play against Platense on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires for a Matchday 12 matchup. This 2022 Argentine League game will be available to watch in the US on Paramount+ (Free Trial).