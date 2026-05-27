River Plate vs Blooming: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on May 27, 2026

River Plate will face Blooming at El Monumental in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. River are looking to secure first place in the group against a Blooming side that has already been eliminated. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match River Plate vs Blooming Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch River Plate vs Blooming in the USA

Viewers across the United States will have several ways to watch this highly anticipated matchup live, with multiple streaming services providing full coverage of the game.

Fans who prefer streaming online can follow all the action on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, while traditional TV viewers can catch the broadcast live on beIN SPORTS.

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Can I watch River Plate vs Blooming for free?

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the entire matchup live through Fubo, which is currently offering qualified new subscribers a complimentary five-day trial period.

This special promotion allows supporters to follow every moment of the action at no initial cost, while also giving them the chance to test the platform and its features before choosing one of the available membership options.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With little more than pride left to play for, Blooming enter their final group-stage match desperate to salvage something positive from a disastrous campaign that has produced just one point through five games.

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A strong result against River Plate would not only soften the disappointment but could also mark a memorable moment for the Bolivian side.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Coudet and River Plate arrive under pressure after a painful 3-2 loss in the Argentine league final, knowing a victory is essential to lock down first place in the group and punch a direct ticket into the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16.

Tomas Galvan of River Plate – Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

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River Plate vs Blooming: Predicted Lineups

River Plate (4-2-3-1): Beltran; Bustos, Pezzella, Quarta, Rivero; Moreno, Vera; Meza, Colidio, Galvan; Freitas.

Blooming (4-2-3-1): Uraezana; Enoumba, Carrasco, Vila, Cabral; Mercado, Oliveros; Chura, Hinojosa, Centella; Vasquez.

What time is the River Plate vs Blooming match?

The match kicks off today, May 27, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM