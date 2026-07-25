River Plate vs Barracas Central: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina match on July 25, 2026

River Plate will face Barracas Central at the El Monumental in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina. The runners-up of the last tournament are looking to start with a win against the always difficult Barracas. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match River Plate vs Barracas Central Tournament 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 6:15 PM (ET) / 3:15 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fanatiz, ViX

How to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central in the USA

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the showdown live through a pair of streaming platforms providing coverage throughout the event.

The match can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX, giving viewers multiple ways to follow every minute of the action online.

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Can I watch River Plate vs Barracas Central for free?

Viewers in the United States can catch this game live through ViX, which currently provides a 7-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.

The introductory offer allows eligible users to stream the entire contest live without paying anything initially, provided they cancel before the trial period expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the tournament favorites begins its quest for the title looking to rebound from a difficult start to the season.

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River Plate, runners-up to Belgrano in the previous edition, is coming off a disappointing Copa Argentina loss to Aldosivi and will be eager to respond at El Monumental.

Standing in their way is a tough Barracas Central side that has consistently proven capable of challenging stronger opponents and will be aiming to pull off an upset.

Ivan Tapia of Barracas Central – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

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River Plate vs Barracas Central: Predicted Lineups

River Plate (4-3-1-2): Santiago Beltrán; Giovanni González, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Lautaro Rivero, Marcos Acuña; Aníbal Moreno, Fausto Vera, Mauro Arambarri; Tomás Galván; Facundo Colidio y Lucas Beltrán.

Barracas Central (5-3-2): Marcelo Miño; Rafael Barrios, Nicolás Capraro, Fernando Tobio, Gastón Campi, Rodrigo Insúa; Iván Tapia, Dardo Miloc, Tomás Porra; Facundo Bruera y Javier Morales.

What time is the River Plate vs Barracas Central match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 6:15 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:15 PM

Central Time: 5:15 PM

Mountain Time: 4:15 PM

Pacific Time: 3:15 PM