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River Plate vs Barracas Central: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina match on July 25, 2026

River Plate will face Barracas Central at the El Monumental in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina. The runners-up of the last tournament are looking to start with a win against the always difficult Barracas. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Facundo Colidio of River Plate
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesFacundo Colidio of River Plate
Match Summary
MatchRiver Plate vs Barracas Central
Tournament2026 Liga Profesional Argentina
DateSaturday, July 25, 2026
Time6:15 PM (ET) / 3:15 PM (PT)
TV Channels
Live StreamFanatiz, ViX

How to watch River Plate vs Barracas Central in the USA

Fans in the United States will be able to watch the showdown live through a pair of streaming platforms providing coverage throughout the event.

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The match can be streamed on Fanatiz and ViX, giving viewers multiple ways to follow every minute of the action online.

Can I watch River Plate vs Barracas Central for free?

Viewers in the United States can catch this game live through ViX, which currently provides a 7-day free trial for qualifying first-time subscribers.

The introductory offer allows eligible users to stream the entire contest live without paying anything initially, provided they cancel before the trial period expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the tournament favorites begins its quest for the title looking to rebound from a difficult start to the season.

River Plate, runners-up to Belgrano in the previous edition, is coming off a disappointing Copa Argentina loss to Aldosivi and will be eager to respond at El Monumental.

Standing in their way is a tough Barracas Central side that has consistently proven capable of challenging stronger opponents and will be aiming to pull off an upset.

Ivan Tapia of Barracas Central – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Ivan Tapia of Barracas Central – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

River Plate vs Barracas Central: Predicted Lineups

River Plate (4-3-1-2): Santiago Beltrán; Giovanni González, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Lautaro Rivero, Marcos Acuña; Aníbal Moreno, Fausto Vera, Mauro Arambarri; Tomás Galván; Facundo Colidio y Lucas Beltrán.

Barracas Central (5-3-2): Marcelo Miño; Rafael Barrios, Nicolás Capraro, Fernando Tobio, Gastón Campi, Rodrigo Insúa; Iván Tapia, Dardo Miloc, Tomás Porra; Facundo Bruera y Javier Morales.

What time is the River Plate vs Barracas Central match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 6:15 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:15 PM
Central Time: 5:15 PM
Mountain Time: 4:15 PM
Pacific Time: 3:15 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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