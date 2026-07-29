Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina match on July 29, 2026

Gimnasia La Plata receive River Plate at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 Liga Profesional Argentina. Both teams started the tournament with a loss and are looking to recover. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate Tournament Liga Profesional Argentina Date Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time 6:15 PM (ET) / 3:15 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fanatiz, Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate in the USA

Fans in the United States will have multiple options to watch the match live, with both television and streaming coverage available throughout the contest.

Fans can tune in through FOX Deportes, FOX One, Fanatiz, Fubo and ViX, with each platform offering access to every key moment of the game as it happens.

Advertisement

Can I watch Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch the matchup live on ViX, which is offering a 7-day free trial to eligible new subscribers at this time.

Fubo is another option, currently providing a 5-day free trial for new users, allowing eligible viewers to stream the game at no initial cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two rivals looking to rebound from disappointing tournament openers will meet with three valuable points on the line. Gimnasia opened its campaign with a narrow 2-1 loss to Racing in a tightly contested battle that ultimately went the way of the Avellaneda club.

Advertisement

River Plate, meanwhile, suffered a historic setback at El Monumental, falling to Barracas Central for the first time in their history. With both teams eager to recover from early setbacks, this matchup represents an important opportunity to regain momentum and make a statement.

Nelson Insfran of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

What time is the Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate match?

The match kicks off today, July 29, at 6:15 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 6:15 PM

Central Time: 5:15 PM

Mountain Time: 4:15 PM

Pacific Time: 3:15 PM