Boca Juniors host Sarmiento at La Bombonera on Saturday, November 20, on Matchday 21 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the Argentine League in the US.

The international break is on the books, and the 2021 Liga Profesional has already resumed. Boca Juniors welcome Sarmiento to La Bombonera on Matchday 21 of the Argentine League on Saturday, November 20. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

El Xeneize will return home after three weeks and they'll play at full capacity for the first time since March 2020, when they won the Superliga title in dramatic fashion. Besides, Boca aim to make it consecutive wins in the tournament.

The visitors, on the other hand, will try to make history when they set foot in La Bombonera. Sarmiento have been struggling in the league, but nothing will prevent them from trying to pull off a shock.

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Boca Juniors bounced back from a two-game losing streak when they beat Aldosivi last time out. Nearly two weeks after that game, El Xeneize aim to build from there to get back to winning ways at home, where they lost to Gimnasia on Matchday 19.

Sarmiento, meanwhile, want to produce an upset in La Bombonera but the outlook isn't encouraging. After a weak start to the campaign and two defeats in their last two games, Mario Sciaqua was fired. So, interim coach Martin Funes will take over for this game.

These teams don't have a long history of facing each other in the Argentine top-flight. Boca Juniors, however, have been dominant with five triumphs out of five encounters, while Sarmiento won once.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Sarmiento on Matchday 21 of the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on TyC Sports Internacional and Paramount+.

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel sees Boca Juniors as heavy favorites with -350 odds, while Sarmiento have +850, and a tie would result in a +380 payout.

FanDuel Boca Juniors -350 Tie +380 Sarmiento +850

* Odds via FanDuel.