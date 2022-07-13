Boca Juniors and Talleres face off on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Argentine League game in the US.

Boca Juniors welcome Talleres to La Bombonera on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional. Both teams arrive at this clash aiming to get back to winning ways, which is why Argentine League fans are in for a treat. Here, check out the date, time, and how to watch it in the US.

Though both Boca and Talleres head into this game in a tough spot, the hosts seem to be under the most pressure. In addition to an early Copa Libertadores elimination, El Xeneize have lost their last three league games. In the wake of Sebastian Battaglia’s firing, these are tumultuous times for Boca. Will they get back on track by winning at home?

Meanwhile, the visitors have also been in a bad run of form in the league despite they advanced to the Libertadores quarterfinals. Talleres haven’t picked up a victory since Matchday 1 against Sarmiento.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Date

Boca Juniors and Talleres will face each other on Saturday, July 16, on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional. Boca are currently 14th with nine points, while Talleres are 26th with just five.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres in the US

The game to be played between Boca Juniors and Talleres on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on ViX.