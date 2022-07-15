Boca Juniors will host Talleres for the Matchday 8 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Juniors will play against Talleres de Cordoba in a game valid for Matchday 8 of the Argentine League 2022. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

After the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, which led to the departure of Sebastian Battaglia, who is no longer the team's coach, the "Xeneizes" team is really going through difficult times with many questioned players. As if that were not enough, the loss in the derby against San Lorenzo on Matchday 7 deepened the crisis and now Boca Juniors will try to put that behind and focus on improving in the championship.

Talleres, on the other hand, come at a very good time. Although in the Argentine League they are almost last with only 5 points, they advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, which will be the main objective of the semester. In any case, it would not be bad for the "T" to obtain points in the Argentine League that would avoid having to suffer relegation in the future.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the games played in the national cup, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 53 games in which Boca Juniors have prevailed as the dominators since they were winners on 22 occasions, while Talleres obtained 12 victories. In addition, there were 19 ties.

The last time they faced each other was for Matchday 4 of the 2021 Argentine League, and on that occasion in Cordoba it was a 0-0 draw. The last time they played at La Bombonera was for Matchday 1 of the 2018/19 Superliga, and back then Boca Juniors won 1-0 with a goal from Cristian Pavon.

How to watch or live stream Boca Juniors vs Talleres in the US

The game that Boca Juniors and Talleres will play this Saturday, July 16 at the La Bombonera, La Boca, Argentina for the Matchday 8 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyCSports International.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -135 odds, while Talleres have +400. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings Boca Juniors -135 Tie +245 Talleres +400

*Odds via DraftKings