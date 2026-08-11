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Bolivar vs Sao Paulo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on August 11, 2026

Bolivar host Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana at Stadium Hernando Siles as both teams look to make a strong statement in this crucial matchup. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Carlos Melgar of Bolivar and Luciano Neves of Sao Paulo.
© Wagner Meier/Pedro H. Tesch /Getty ImagesCarlos Melgar of Bolivar and Luciano Neves of Sao Paulo.
Match Summary
MatchBolivar vs Sao Paulo
TournamentCopa Sudamericana
DateTuesday, August 11, 2026
Time8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT
TV ChannelsbeIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol
Live StreamFubo, ViX, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Tubi

How to watch Bolivar vs Sao Paulo in the USA

The Copa Sudamericana matchup between Bolivar and Sao Paulo can be watched on TV channels beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol. Fans looking for streaming options can catch the game live on Fubo, ViX, Tubi and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

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Can I watch Bolivar vs Sao Paulo for free?

Yes, you can watch Bolivar vs Sao Paulo for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Bolivar arrive with positive momentum on two fronts. In the Bolivian Profesional Division, they currently sit in second place with 27 points, boasting a record of 32 goals scored and 15 conceded, trailing league leaders Always Ready with 33 points.

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In the Copa Sudamericana, Bolivar advanced through the playoff stage, defeating Gremio 3-2 at home on July 24 and claiming a 0-1 victory in the return leg on July 31. Their last official match before the clash in La Paz came in the domestic league on August 9, where they earned a 4-2 win over Club Aurora.

Jonathan Calleri of Sao Paulo.

Jonathan Calleri of Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo arrive from Brazil during a less favorable run in their domestic championship. In their last five official matches, they have recorded zero wins, two draws, and three losses, most recently falling 2-1 to Gremio on August 8, drawing 0-0 with Santos and 1-1 with Flamengo, and suffering losses against Athletico Paranaense (1-2) and Remo (0-1).

In the Copa Sudamericana, the Brazilian squad navigated the group stage with key results, including a 2-0 win over Boston River on May 27 and a 1-1 draw with Millonarios on May 20. Their most recent setback was the 2-1 defeat against Gremio, while the club has struggled to produce decisive victories across its last five fixtures.

What time is the Bolivar vs Sao Paulo match?

The match will be played on Sunday, August 11, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

  • Eastern Time (ET): 8:30 PM
  • Central Time (CT): 7:30 PM
  • Mountain Time (MT): 6:30 PM
  • Pacific Time (PT): 5:30 PM
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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