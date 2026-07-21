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Copa Sudamericana

Universidad Central vs Santos: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock out round match on July 21, 2026

Universidad Central will face Santos at the Estadio Misael Delgado in the first leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock out round. Neymar's team seeks to continue in the Cup, and for that, they face the tough Universidad Central. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Rony of Santos
© Heuler Andrey/Getty ImagesRony of Santos
Match Summary
MatchUniversidad Central vs Santos
TournamentCopa Sudamericana
DateTuesday, July 21, 2026
Time8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsbeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
Live StreambeIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Universidad Central vs Santos in the USA

Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch this exciting match live, with multiple platforms providing coverage throughout the contest.

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The match will air live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, while fans who prefer to stream can watch through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fubo, or Fanatiz.

Can I watch Universidad Central vs Santos for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this can’t-miss showdown live on Fubo, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming service provides complete coverage of the action, from the opening kick until the match comes to an end.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything is on the line as Santos and Universidad Central meet in the Copa Sudamericana with a place in the next round at stake. Santos advanced thanks to a 3-0 win over Deportivo Cuenca in their final group-stage match after an inconsistent first half of the season.

Universidad Central, meanwhile, earned nine points in the Copa Libertadores but finished behind Rosario Central and Independiente del Valle, sending the Venezuelan side into the Sudamericana for a tough matchup against the Brazilian club.

Gabriel Barbosa of Santos – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Gabriel Barbosa of Santos – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Universidad Central vs Santos: Predicted Lineups

Universidad Central (4-4-2): Silva; Bonilla, Martinez, Villarreal, J. González; Pol, A. González, Murillo, Requena; Hurtado, Ortiz.

Santos (4-3-3): João Paulo; Chermont, Gil, Peres, Escobar; Schmidt, Pituca, Menino; Rollheiser, Barbosa, Rony.

What time is the Universidad Central vs Santos match?

The match kicks off today, July 21, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM
Central Time: 7:30 PM
Mountain Time: 6:30 PM
Pacific Time: 5:30 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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