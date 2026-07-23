Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock-out stage match on July 23, 2026

Boca Juniors will take on O'Higgins at the La Bombonera in the first leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock-out stage. After their elimination from the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors seeks revenge in the Copa Sudamericana and faces the tough O'Higgins side. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins in the USA

Viewers in the United States will have several ways to follow the action live, with multiple broadcasters and streaming services carrying the matchup.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, with streaming available through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fubo, and Fanatiz.

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Can I watch Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which currently offers a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Offered coast to coast, the platform delivers full match coverage, bringing every moment of the contest straight to viewers from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the standout matchups of the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage is set to unfold as Boca Juniors looks to rebound from a disappointing Copa Libertadores exit after finishing third in its group.

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The Argentine giant now turns its attention to a new continental challenge, but O’Higgins will be no easy opponent after advancing from a tough group featuring São Paulo, Millonarios, and Boston River.

With Boca seeking redemption and O’Higgins hoping to continue its impressive run, this clash promises plenty of intrigue.

Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins: Predicted Lineups

Boca Juniors (4-3-3): Leandro Brey; Malcom Braida, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marco Pellegrino, Lautaro Blanco; Carlos Palacios, Williams Alarcón, Alan Velasco; Tomás Aranda, Milton Giménez, Exequiel Zeballos.

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O’Higgins (4-2-3-1): Carabali; Faúndez, Alan Robledo, Miguel Brizuela, Leandro Díaz; Juan Leiva, Felipe Ogaz; Francisco González, Martín Maturana, Bastián Yáñez; Thiago Vecino.

What time is the Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins match?

The match kicks off today, July 23, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM