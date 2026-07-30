O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock-out stage match on July 30, 2026

O'Higgins face Boca Juniors at the El teniente Stadium in the second leg of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock-out stage. Boca Juniors aims to qualify for the round of 16 against an O'Higgins side that wants to make history. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors in the USA

Fans in the United States will have multiple viewing options available to watch the match live, with both television and streaming platforms providing access to the broadcast.

The game will air on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, while streaming coverage will be available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

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Can I watch O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which currently offers a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Offered coast to coast, the platform delivers full match coverage, bringing every moment of the contest straight to viewers from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A place in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 will be decided in Chile as O’Higgins hosts Boca Juniors in a winner-take-all second leg.

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Boca enters with a 1-0 aggregate lead after claiming the opening meeting following its Copa Libertadores exit, but the Chilean side remains firmly in contention and will look to use its home advantage to produce a comeback.

With advancement on the line, expect a hard-fought contest from the opening whistle to the final minutes. Don’t miss this decisive South American clash.

Leonel Flores of Boca Juniors controls the ball against Alan Robledo of CD O’Higgins – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

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O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors: Predicted Lineups

O’Higgins (4-3-3): Omar Carabalí; Felipe Faúndez, Alan Robledo, Miguel Brizuela, Luis Pavez; Martín Sarrafiore, Felipe Ogaz, Juan Leiva; Francisco González, Bryan Rabello, Arnaldo Castillo.

Boca Juniors (4-3-1-2): Álvaro Montero; Dylan Gorosito, Nicolás Figal, Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Blanco; Santiago Ascacíbar, Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado; Tomás Aranda; Sebastián Villa y Miguel Merentiel.

What time is the O’Higgins vs Boca Juniors match?

The match kicks off today, July 30, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM