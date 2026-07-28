Santos vs Universidad Central: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 Copa Sudamericana knock out round match on July 28, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Santos vs Universidad Central
|Tournament
|Copa Sudamericana
|Date
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Time
|8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
|Live Stream
|Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
How to watch Santos vs Universidad Central in the USA
Fans in the United States will have several ways to watch this exciting match live, with multiple platforms providing coverage throughout the contest.
The match will air live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, while fans who prefer to stream can watch through beIN SPORTS CONNECT or Fubo.
Can I watch Santos vs Universidad Central for free?
Fans in the United States can catch this can’t-miss showdown live on Fubo, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new subscribers.
Available nationwide, the streaming service provides complete coverage of the action, from the opening kick until the match comes to an end.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
After a dominant first-leg performance, Santos return home with one foot in the next round. Widely expected to control the tie from the start, Peixe lived up to the billing by cruising to a 4-1 road win, leaving Neymar‘s side in complete command heading into the return leg.
Universidad Central now faces the daunting challenge of overturning a three-goal deficit on Brazilian soil, but the visitors will be determined to end the series on a positive note and make life as difficult as possible for the hosts.
Gabriel Barbosa of Santos – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images
Santos vs Universidad Central: Predicted Lineups
Santos (4-1-4-1): Guilherme Brazao; Iago Vinicius, Lucas Verissimo, Joao Ananias Bento, Gonzalo Escobar; Willian Arao; Guilherme Morais Silva, Bruno Rolheiser, Neymar, Alvaro Barreal; Gabriel Barbosa.
Universidad Central (4-2-3-1): Giacomo Schiavone; Kévin Silva, Emiliano Peraza Larez, Gianluca Mottes, Yojhan Cumana; Agustín González Moreno, Facundo Solé; Williams Lugo, Alex Granko, Elkin Mosquera; Cristian Zapata.
What time is the Santos vs Universidad Central match?
The match kicks off today, July 28, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:30 PM
Central Time: 7:30 PM
Mountain Time: 6:30 PM
Pacific Time: 5:30 PM