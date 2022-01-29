Chile will visit Bolivia at the Hernando Siles Stadium for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Bolivia and Chile will face each other at the Hernando Siles Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

Chile missed a good opportunity to get into the top five of Conmebol. Playing at home against Argentina without Lionel Messi (and also the Argentines did not play a great game) they could not even get a draw and that leaves them complicated. There are only three matches left: the one that follows against Bolivia (at the height of La Paz) against Brazil as a visitor, and with Uruguay as a local. The Chileans only need victories, and it will be very important to win against the Bolivians since they will then have to face two very tough rivals.

In the case of Bolivia, they still have a chance to qualify, but it is seen as very difficult due to the level they showed in their last game. They lost 4-1 against Venezuela, an accessible rival if we take into account what remains (at home against Chile, away against Colombia and close at home against Brazil). The situation looks difficult for the Bolivians, who have nevertheless made an acceptable qualifiers taking into account how were their last participations.

Bolivia vs Chile: Date

This game for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Bolivia and Chile (at the height of La Paz) will be played this Tuesday, February 1 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Bolivia vs Chile

This game valid for the Matchday 16 of the of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Bolivia and Chile, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fubo Sports Network.

