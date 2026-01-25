Trending topics:
soccer

Bolivia vs Mexico LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly

Mexico face Bolivia in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Miguel Terceros of Bolivia and Marcel Ruiz of Mexico.
© Koji Watanabe /Hector Vivas /Getty ImagesMiguel Terceros of Bolivia and Marcel Ruiz of Mexico.

Mexico face Bolivia in their second preparation match ahead of the 2026 World Cup this Sunday, January 25. The Tricolor visit Bolivia, who are gearing up for the intercontinental playoff to secure a World Cup spot. After a dramatic win over Panama in the final minutes last Thursday, Mexico aim for a convincing performance on South American soil, although without the altitude advantage, as the venue sits just 400 meters above sea level, far below Mexico City’s 2,240 meters.

 [Watch Bolivia vs Mexico live in the USA on Fubo]

Bolivia are preparing for the intercontinental playoff in March at Monterrey’s Estadio de los Rayados. They will open the playoff against Surinam on March 26, with the winner advancing to face Iraq for a place in the 2026 World Cup. For Bolivia, this friendly against Mexico will also be their second match of 2026, following a 1-1 draw with Panama on January 18.

Both teams enter this matchup with momentum from their previous games, setting the stage for a competitive encounter. Mexico look to build on their last-minute triumph, while Bolivia seek to fine-tune their squad ahead of crucial World Cup qualification.

Bolivia confirmed lineup

Carlos Lampe; Marcelo Torrez, Lucas Macazaga, Rjchet Gomez; Moisés Villaroel, Ramiro Vaca, Fernando Nava, Luis Paz; Ervin Vaca, Bruno Miranda, Carlos Melgar.

Mexico's recent results against CONMEBOL rivals

  • Mexico 2-3 Colombia – Friendly – December 16, 2023
  • Mexico 1-0 Bolivia – Friendly – May 31, 2024
  • Mexico 0-4 Uruguay – Friendly – June 5, 2024
  • Mexico 2-3 Brazil – Friendly – June 8, 2024
  • Venezuela 1-0 Mexico – Copa América Group Stage – June 26, 2024
  • Mexico 0-0 Ecuador – Copa América Group Stage – June 30, 2024
  • Mexico 0-4 Colombia – Friendly – October 11, 2025
  • Mexico 1-1 Ecuador – Friendly – October 14, 2025
  • Mexico 0-0 Uruguay – Friendly – November 15, 2025
  • Mexico 1-2 Paraguay – Friendly – November 18, 2025

Mexico confirmed starting XI

Here's Mexico's confirmed lineup for this International friendly match vs Bolivia!

Raúl Rangel; Jesús Sánchez, Luis Reyes, Erik Lira, Érick López; Jesús Gallardo, Marcel Ruiz, Carlos Rodríguez; Diego Lainez, Kevin Castañeda, Alexis González

Today's venue

Mexico face Bolivia as the visiting team at the Ramón Tahuichi Stadium in Santa Cruz. Despite having multiple venue options, organizers chose this stadium, which is currently 92% complete due to ongoing renovations, but remains in perfect condition to host the international friendly. Inspections confirmed the stadium meets all necessary regulations, even though construction is not fully finished. With more than 35,000 seats available, a massive turnout is expected, thanks to the excitement surrounding the home team. It is used mostly for soccer matches, on club level by Blooming, Oriente Petrolero, Destroyers, and Royal Pari.

Start time and how to watch

Bolivia vs Mexico will get underway at 2:30 PM ET (PT:11:30 AM)

Watch this 2026 International friendly match between Bolivia and Mexico live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Mexico and Bolivia clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Bolivia this Sunday, January 25, with World Cup preparation and momentum on the line. Bolivia aim to fine-tune their squad ahead of the intercontinental playoff, while Mexico look to build on their dramatic win against Panama.

Stay with us for key updates, stats, and minute-by-minute action as Mexico and Bolivia clash today!

