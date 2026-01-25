Bolivia vs Mexico LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly

Mexico face Bolivia in their second preparation match ahead of the 2026 World Cup this Sunday, January 25. The Tricolor visit Bolivia, who are gearing up for the intercontinental playoff to secure a World Cup spot. After a dramatic win over Panama in the final minutes last Thursday, Mexico aim for a convincing performance on South American soil, although without the altitude advantage, as the venue sits just 400 meters above sea level, far below Mexico City’s 2,240 meters.

Bolivia are preparing for the intercontinental playoff in March at Monterrey’s Estadio de los Rayados. They will open the playoff against Surinam on March 26, with the winner advancing to face Iraq for a place in the 2026 World Cup. For Bolivia, this friendly against Mexico will also be their second match of 2026, following a 1-1 draw with Panama on January 18.

Both teams enter this matchup with momentum from their previous games, setting the stage for a competitive encounter. Mexico look to build on their last-minute triumph, while Bolivia seek to fine-tune their squad ahead of crucial World Cup qualification.