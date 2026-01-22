Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will face off against Panama in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Panama online in the US on Fubo]

Preparations are intensifying for a pivotal year for two regional rivals headed to the 2026 World Cup, with one of the host nations, Mexico, scheduling a slate of demanding friendlies as part of its buildup.

The first comes against Panama, one of CONCACAF’s top sides after strong performances in the Gold Cup, Nations League, and qualifiers, as a confident Panamanian squad looks to test itself against one of the continent’s traditional powers.

When will the Mexico vs Panama match be played?

Mexico face Panama in a 2026 international friendly game this Thursday, January 22, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Kahiser Lenis of Panama – Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Mexico vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Panama in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, ViX and FOX One.