Angel Di Maria explains what makes Lionel Messi different from Cristiano Ronaldo

Few players in soccer history have had the privilege of calling both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo teammates. Angel Di Maria is among that elite group, having played alongside the Argentine for the national team and PSG, while sharing the pitch with the Portuguese star during their time at Real Madrid.

Statistically, Di Maria has spent more time on the pitch with Ronaldo. The duo appeared in 166 matches together for Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014, winning six titles—most notably the 2013–14 UEFA Champions League.

Based on his years with the Portuguese forward, Di Maria was clear about CR7’s greatest strength. “In terms of professionalism, Cris is the number one by far. His work ethic, his maintenance, and his constant drive to be the best while competing with Leo was highly commendable. However, he happened to play in the era of Messi, which complicated his goals significantly,” the Argentine noted in an interview with Diario AS.

While recognizing Ronaldo as the gold standard for professionalism, Di Maria explained that Messi’s differentiator is a raw, natural talent that manifests in every match.

Lionel Messi hughs Angel Di Maria. (Getty Images)

“The thing is, with Cris, everything was based on hard work and the effort to be number one. But Messi, even while just drinking mate in the locker room, would go out and show that he has a God-given gift to be the best,” the former Benfica winger concluded

Di Maria’s journey alongside Messi

Despite playing more total matches with Ronaldo, Di Maria’s history with Messi is deeply rooted in national glory. The pair shared the pitch 142 times between the Argentine national team and PSG. Their journey began at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they secured gold after Di Maria scored the winner in a -0 victory over Nigeria.

They remained mainstays for the senior national team from 2008 to 2024, appearing in 113 international matches together. Their partnership culminated in an era-defining trophy haul, including two Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and the historic 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the club level, they spent a single season together at PSG alongside stars like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos. They featured in 24 matches together, securing the Ligue 1 title before Di Maria’s transfer to Juventus.

