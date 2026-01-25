Trending topics:
Friendly

Where to watch Bolivia vs Mexico live in the USA: International Friendly game

Bolivia will face Mexico in what will be a 2026 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
German Berterame of Mexico
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesGerman Berterame of Mexico

Bolivia will square off with Mexico in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Bolivia vs Mexico online in the US on Fubo]

Mexico’s World Cup buildup is officially underway, with the host nation entering a demanding stretch filled with quality international tests. Coming off a dramatic victory over Panama, El Tri now turns its attention to Bolivia.

The CONMEBOL side is fresh from a historic push to the intercontinental playoffs and chasing its first World Cup appearance in over three decades. The matchup gives Mexico another measuring stick as preparations intensify, while Bolivia gains a valuable tune-up against one of CONCACAF’s top programs.

Advertisement

When will the Bolivia vs Mexico match be played?

Bolivia play against Mexico in a 2026 international friendly game this Sunday, January 25, with the match kicking off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Lampe of Bolivia – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Carlos Lampe of Bolivia – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bolivia vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM
CT: 1:30 PM
MT: 12:30 PM
PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Bolivia vs Mexico in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Bolivia and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on FuboOther options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami live in the USA: Club Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch Canada vs Guatemala live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Canada vs Guatemala live in the USA: International Friendly game

Bolivia vs Mexico LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly
Soccer

Bolivia vs Mexico LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly

Better Collective Logo