Where to watch Bolivia vs Mexico live in the USA: International Friendly game

Bolivia will square off with Mexico in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Bolivia vs Mexico online in the US on Fubo]

Mexico’s World Cup buildup is officially underway, with the host nation entering a demanding stretch filled with quality international tests. Coming off a dramatic victory over Panama, El Tri now turns its attention to Bolivia.

The CONMEBOL side is fresh from a historic push to the intercontinental playoffs and chasing its first World Cup appearance in over three decades. The matchup gives Mexico another measuring stick as preparations intensify, while Bolivia gains a valuable tune-up against one of CONCACAF’s top programs.

When will the Bolivia vs Mexico match be played?

Bolivia play against Mexico in a 2026 international friendly game this Sunday, January 25, with the match kicking off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Carlos Lampe of Bolivia – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Bolivia vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Bolivia vs Mexico in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Bolivia and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX.