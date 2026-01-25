Where to watch Bolivia vs Mexico live in the USA: International Friendly game

Bolivia will square off with Mexico in a 2026 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.
Mexico’s World Cup buildup is officially underway, with the host nation entering a demanding stretch filled with quality international tests. Coming off a dramatic victory over Panama, El Tri now turns its attention to Bolivia.
The CONMEBOL side is fresh from a historic push to the intercontinental playoffs and chasing its first World Cup appearance in over three decades. The matchup gives Mexico another measuring stick as preparations intensify, while Bolivia gains a valuable tune-up against one of CONCACAF’s top programs.
When will the Bolivia vs Mexico match be played?
Bolivia play against Mexico in a 2026 international friendly game this Sunday, January 25, with the match kicking off at 2:30 PM (ET).
Bolivia vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:30 PM
CT: 1:30 PM
MT: 12:30 PM
PT: 11:30 AM
How to watch Bolivia vs Mexico in the USA
This International Friendly clash between Bolivia and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes, Univision, TUDN and ViX.