Panama vs Mexico LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly

Mexico face Panama in a 2026 international friendly that opens their calendar for the year, marking the first of two preparation matches during a window that is not part of the official FIFA schedule. Javier Aguirre approached the match as a key opportunity to evaluate domestic-based players from Liga MX, with European-based players unavailable since clubs are not required to release them outside official dates.

Mexico travel to the Rommel Fernández Stadium aiming to secure a much-needed victory after a challenging run of results. The group coached by Aguirre is winless in its last six matches, posting four draws and two losses, with its most recent victory coming in the Gold Cup final against the United States. This friendly offers a chance to reset, test new combinations, and regain confidence ahead of future competitive commitments.

Panama, meanwhile, look to take full advantage of this matchup as part of their preparation toward a historic second World Cup appearance. Facing one of their strongest Concacaf rivals represents one of the toughest tests for the side led by Thomas Christiansen, who sees this friendly as a crucial benchmark to measure progress and fine-tune their approach against elite regional opposition.