Trending topics:
soccer

Panama vs Mexico LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 international friendly

Panama face Mexico in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates as the action unfolds. Looking for kickoff time and how to watch the match live? Stay with us for full broadcast information and real-time coverage throughout the game.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Ismael Díaz #10 of Panama and Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico.
© Jeremy Chen / Omar Vega / Getty ImagesIsmael Díaz #10 of Panama and Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico.

Mexico face Panama in a 2026 international friendly that opens their calendar for the year, marking the first of two preparation matches during a window that is not part of the official FIFA schedule. Javier Aguirre approached the match as a key opportunity to evaluate domestic-based players from Liga MX, with European-based players unavailable since clubs are not required to release them outside official dates.

Mexico travel to the Rommel Fernández Stadium aiming to secure a much-needed victory after a challenging run of results. The group coached by Aguirre is winless in its last six matches, posting four draws and two losses, with its most recent victory coming in the Gold Cup final against the United States. This friendly offers a chance to reset, test new combinations, and regain confidence ahead of future competitive commitments.

Panama, meanwhile, look to take full advantage of this matchup as part of their preparation toward a historic second World Cup appearance. Facing one of their strongest Concacaf rivals represents one of the toughest tests for the side led by Thomas Christiansen, who sees this friendly as a crucial benchmark to measure progress and fine-tune their approach against elite regional opposition.

Advertisement

Start time and how to watch

Panama vs Mexico will get underway at 8:00 PM ET (PT:5:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 International friendly match between Panama and Mexico live in the USA on TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, ViX and FOX One.

Panama and Mexico clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our liveblog of today’s international friendly.

Panama face Mexico at the Rommel Fernández Stadium in a matchup that serves as key preparation for both sides outside the FIFA window. Mexico look to start their 2026 schedule on a positive note after a winless run, while Panama aim to test themselves against one of their toughest Concacaf rivals.

Stay with us for essential details and real-time updates as Panama and Mexico clash today.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Panama live in the USA: International Friendly game

Panama vs Mexico: Lineups for 2026 international friendly
Soccer

Panama vs Mexico: Lineups for 2026 international friendly

Where to watch Panama vs El Salvador live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Panama vs El Salvador live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Buffalo Bills confirm new role for Josh Allen after Sean McDermott firing
NFL

Buffalo Bills confirm new role for Josh Allen after Sean McDermott firing

Better Collective Logo