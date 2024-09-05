Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Bolivia vs Venezuela: Where and how to watch live Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia will receive Venezuela for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela
© IMAGO / BSR AgencyYeferson Soteldo of Venezuela

By Leonardo Herrera

Bolivia and Venezuela will face each other in what will be the Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch Bolivia vs Venezuela online in the US on Fanatiz]

A crucial showdown is set as Bolivia and Venezuela square off, both in desperate need of a victory. Bolivia, traditionally tough to beat at home, has struggled to maintain its reputation, especially after a lackluster performance in the last Copa America, where they appeared to be a team on the decline. To keep their qualification hopes alive, they’ll need to deliver a far better showing than in recent outings.

Venezuela, on the other hand, enters the matchup riding a wave of optimism. With one of the most talented and cohesive squads in the nation’s history, they are determined to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Securing all three points in this contest is crucial for Venezuela, as they aim to take another step toward their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Bolivia vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time in your country

Bolivia: 4:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM
Spain: 10:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM (September 6)
USA: 4:00 PM (ET)
Venezuela: 4:00 PM

Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bolivia vs Venezuela: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Bolivia: FBF Play, Bolivision, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Inter Satellite
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
USA: Fanatiz USA
Venezuela: Venevision

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Why is Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile against Argentina in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile against Argentina in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal vs Croacia: Lineups for Matchday 1 of 2024 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Portugal vs Croacia: Lineups for Matchday 1 of 2024 UEFA Nations League

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance for Chiefs vs Ravens in NFL Week 1?
NFL

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance for Chiefs vs Ravens in NFL Week 1?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares key update on Shohei Ohtani’s teammate’s recovery
MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares key update on Shohei Ohtani’s teammate’s recovery

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo