Bolivia vs Venezuela: Where and how to watch live Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers

Bolivia will receive Venezuela for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Bolivia and Venezuela will face each other in what will be the Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential information you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

A crucial showdown is set as Bolivia and Venezuela square off, both in desperate need of a victory. Bolivia, traditionally tough to beat at home, has struggled to maintain its reputation, especially after a lackluster performance in the last Copa America, where they appeared to be a team on the decline. To keep their qualification hopes alive, they’ll need to deliver a far better showing than in recent outings.

Venezuela, on the other hand, enters the matchup riding a wave of optimism. With one of the most talented and cohesive squads in the nation’s history, they are determined to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Securing all three points in this contest is crucial for Venezuela, as they aim to take another step toward their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Bolivia vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time in your country

Bolivia: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM (September 6)

USA: 4:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 4:00 PM

Bolivia vs Venezuela: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Bolivia: FBF Play, Bolivision, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Inter Satellite

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

USA: Fanatiz USA

Venezuela: Venevision

