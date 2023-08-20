AC Milan will visit Bologna this Monday, August 21 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Bologna vs AC Milan online free in the US on Fubo]
The Serie A season kicks off for one of the primary contenders vying for top positions. AC Milan are coming off a season where their performance in domestic competitions was lackluster; however, they managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League on the international stage.
Their opponents will be Bologna, who had a less-than-stellar performance last season. While they never faced relegation concerns, their performance fell short of earning them a qualification for an international cup. This is a goal they aim to pursue in the 2023/2024 season.
Bologna vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (August 22)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 22)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (August 22)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 22)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 22)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 22)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 22)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 22)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Bologna vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: DAZN, Milan Channel
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+