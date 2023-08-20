Bologna vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

AC Milan will visit Bologna this Monday, August 21 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Serie A season kicks off for one of the primary contenders vying for top positions. AC Milan are coming off a season where their performance in domestic competitions was lackluster; however, they managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League on the international stage.

Their opponents will be Bologna, who had a less-than-stellar performance last season. While they never faced relegation concerns, their performance fell short of earning them a qualification for an international cup. This is a goal they aim to pursue in the 2023/2024 season.

Bologna vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (August 22)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (August 22)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (August 22)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (August 22)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (August 22)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (August 22)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (August 22)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (August 22)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bologna vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN, Milan Channel

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+