Where to watch Atalanta vs Juventus live in the USA: 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Atalanta play against Juventus in what will be 2025/2026 Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

[Watch Atalanta vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

A marquee Coppa Italia clash pits Juventus against Atalanta with a semifinal berth at stake, renewing one of Serie A’s most intense rivalries. Juventus arrive as a familiar contender, backed by their history and strong form as they sit fourth in the league and push to stay alive on all fronts.

Atalanta, though, thrive in these high-pressure moments and won’t be intimidated by the stage, arriving with the belief and resilience needed to derail the Bianconeri and punch their own ticket to the final four.

When will the Atalanta vs Juventus match be played?

Atalanta face Juventus in the 2025/2026 Coppa Italia quarterfinals this Thursday, February 5. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Honest Ahanor of Atalanta – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Atalanta vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Atalanta and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video.