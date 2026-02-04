Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Manchester City and Newcastle will face each other in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

The second leg of what has all the makings of a high-stakes showdown will decide who advances to the final, as two Premier League rivals battle with silverware on the line. Manchester City enter the match as heavy favorites, having secured a 2–0 win in the first leg.

Newcastle, fully aware of the challenge ahead, still believe a comeback is possible despite the slim margins, aiming to defy the odds and book another return to the Carabao Cup final with a statement performance.

When will the Manchester City vs Newcastle match be played?

Manchester City play against Newcastle for the second leg of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup semifinals this Wednesday, February 4. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Manchester City and Newcastle live in the USA on Paramount+.