Tic, tic, tic, tic time seems to be running out at Erling Haaland’s stay at Borussia Dortmund, the goal scorer is one of the most wanted players in the world and the German club may have no choice but to transfer him soon. Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke made public what we have known for months: Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland.

In speaking to Bild TV, Hans-Joachim Watzke stated, “No matter where I go, everyone speaks to (me) about Erling Haaland. All I know is a guarantee that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name 25 others now,”

Erling Haaland has numbers that are just mind boggling, at Borussia Dortmund he has 53 goals in 53 games played for the club in the Bundesliga. With his €75m release clause about to start off, Haaland will have a number of suitors for his services.

The clubs that want Erling Haaland

While Real Madrid has the biggest chance of landing the Norwegian forward his agent, Mino Raiola revealed that the most likely summer destinations for Erling Haaland are Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City, where his father played. "Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to… When we moved to Borussia Dortmund, we all knew this step would come.”

Watzke followed up said comment by stating, “A few days ago, I had a very good conversation with Mino Raiola. That phone call was quite friendly. We will certainly have another meeting in the next few weeks… The focus is on the overall development of Haaland. Just like with [Robert] Lewandowski, I would like to be proud of Erling at some point if he wins the Champions League. Personally, I think it's good for him if he stays in the Bundesliga a little longer.”

Whatever happens Borussia Dortmund may be asking ‘what if’, given that in the recent years the club has had Haaland, Sancho, Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, and Thorgan Hazard in their ranks, even having Thomas Tuchel as their head coach and have not won a major title.

