Borussia Dortmund play against Atletico de Madrid in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico de Madrid clash in the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Dive into the essential details surrounding this highly anticipated encounter, covering venue information, as well as specifics regarding television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

The series between these two rivals has indeed lived up to expectations, delivering intensity and fierce competition. Atletico Madrid commenced the match at home with significant momentum, establishing an early dominance over their opponents, which was soon reflected on the scoreboard with a 2-0 lead. However, in the second half, this momentum waned considerably.

Borussia Dortmund capitalized on this shift to mount a comeback and secure a 2-1 result (which could have even been 2-2), leaving the outcome wide open for the second leg in Germany. It promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams whose sole objective this season is success in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico de Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (April 17)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 17)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM (April 17)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 17)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 17)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico de Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, discovery+

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX