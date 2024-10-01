Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
Borussia Dortmund face Celtic in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund
© IMAGO / Maximilian KochEmre Can of Borussia Dortmund

By Leonardo Herrera

Borussia Dortmund will take on Celtic for the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the game, with viewing options tailored to your country.

Borussia Dortmund and Celtic are set to clash in what promises to be a thrilling Champions League showdown. Both teams took care of business in their opening matches, dispatching seemingly weaker opponents with ease. Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 win over Club Brugge, while Celtic hammered Bratislava 5-1, setting the stage for a highly anticipated encounter.

Though Dortmund enters the match as the clear favorite, the Scottish champions should not be overlooked. Celtic’s potent attack and confidence from their opening win suggest they are more than capable of causing an upset. With both teams eager to maintain their momentum, this matchup is poised to deliver high stakes and intensity.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Celtic’s Alistair Johnston (centre) and team-mates applaud the fans – IMAGO / PA Images

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN4 ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 3Germany: Amazon Prime VideoIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, TNT Sports 2Mexico: MaxNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 5Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

