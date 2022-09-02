Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim will clash off today at Signal Iduna Park in the fifth round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Bundesliga in your country today

Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season today, September 2, 2022. The hosts will be looking for their fourth victory in the tournament. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 29th league meeting. No surprises here as Borussia have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Hoffenheim have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 22, 2022, when Dortmund won narrowly with a 2-3 result away in Sinsheim in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (ET)

France: 8:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Russia: 9:30 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sudan: 8:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

US: 2:30 PM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Russia: Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru

Spain: Vamos

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: ESPN+