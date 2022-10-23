Borussia Dortmund will host Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Here, take a look at the probable lineups for this game.

Borussia Dortmund will play against Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 26. One of the last two matchdays of the Group G, which will close out the qualified teams for the Round of 16 stage. Check out, here the probable lineups for this must-watch game.

Borussia Dortmund have been consistent between the Bundesliga and the Champions League. In fact, their last matchday in the European tournament, was a 1-1 draw at the Signal Iduna Park against Sevilla. But, the team managed by Edin Terzić had a 5-0 blowout win in the last game against Stuttgart at home.

On the other side, Manchester City have been unstoppable with Erling Haaland almost scoring every ball the Cityzens put through him. In fact, the team managed by Pep Guardiola has an unbeaten streak in Group G. So, it wouldn't be unexpected to watch the Cityzens in the same position at end of the Group stage.

Borussia Dortmund Probable Lineup

Borussia Dortmund will have their complete roster available for this matchday at the Signal Iduna Park. In fact, the team managed by Edin Terzić will start with a mix of players who started their last Bundesliga game with usual starters in Champions League games.

Borussia Dortmund probable starting XI: Gregor Kobel, Tom Rothe, Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, Raphael Gerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Emre Can; Thorgan Hazard, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Karim Adeyemi.

Manchester City Probable Lineup

Manchester City are already qualified for the Round of 16. However, the team managed by Pep Guardiola still needs to clinch the first place of this Group G. The Cityzens only need to win of their two next games in order to stay at the top, that's why Pep will have their full roster available for this game.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké, Ruben Dias; Rodri Hernandez, Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Phoden and Erling Haaland.