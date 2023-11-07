Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Borussia Dortmund will host Newcastle United at the Signal Iduna Park in a crucial UEFA 2023-2024 Champions League Group F game. Both teams are level on points, but Dortmund are ahead on head-to-head record, so a win for either team would put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.

[Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle online in the US on Paramount+]

Borussia Dortmund lost a recent game against a big Bundesliga team, but now they have to prevent that loss from affecting them for this game. They need to win at least one of the three reaming games within the group. They won on October 25 against Newcastle 1-0 on the road.

Newcastle look solid in the Premier League, but the story is different in Champions League Group F where they are in third place with only 4 points. They have no victory in the group but they have a draw against Milan 0-0.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK in Dortmund. Dortmund are coming off a heavy 0-4 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but they have been in good form in the Champions League, winning their last game. Newcastle, on the other hand, are coming off a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM November 8

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 8

Iran: 9:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 8

Kenya: 5:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 8

Mexico: 11:45 PM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 8

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM November 8

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3

France: Free beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, BBC Radio 5 Live, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4, KNOW TV

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, stv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1

United States: Paramount+, ViX