Borussia Dortmund will face off against Real Madrid in what will the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

The highly anticipated grand final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League will showcase a monumental clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, as both teams aim to etch their names in soccer history. Here are the potential lineups for both teams in what promises to be an intensely contested final.

Undoubtedly, this final holds the promise of excitement. On one side, Borussia Dortmund aim for another Champions League triumph, though they acknowledge their underdog status in this instance. Even so, the Germans showed great level against apparently superior rivals, and finally managed to win, something they hope to repeat.

Real Madrid will undoubtedly be vigilant against complacency. Despite their storied success, the “Merengue” team is familiar with the bitter taste of defeat in a Champions League final and is resolute in their determination to avoid a recurrence. With a team full of stars, the Spanish will seek to extend their reign in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund probable lineup

Borussia Dortmund go for the surprise. They know that they are the underdogs, but that they have the potential to surprise the Spanish team.

Borussia Dortmund possible lineup: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Füllkrug.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid want to extend their supremacy on the continent by securing a new title.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.