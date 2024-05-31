Borussia Dortmund will play against Real Madrid for the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch live 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final

The eagerly awaited grand final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League will present a momentous showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Here, you’ll find a comprehensive overview of the match, detailing its venue and the diverse range of viewing options available to you, including TV or live streaming platforms in your country.

[Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Without a doubt, it’s a final that promises excitement. On one side stands Borussia Dortmund, seeking another Champions League triumph, although they’re aware they’re the underdogs in this instance. However, in a match of this caliber, underestimating anyone would be a mistake.

Carlo Ancelotti, possessing unparalleled experience in these high-stakes scenarios owing to his European successes, understands this well. Real Madrid will undoubtedly guard against complacency. Despite their historic success, the “Merengue” team knows the bitter taste of defeat in a Champions League final and will be determined to avoid a repeat.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (June 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 2)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

View of the stadium that will host the final – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport 9Go!

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, Canal+ France, TF1, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ZDF, Servus TV, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Canale 5, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: RTL 7 Ziggo, Sport Select Ziggo, Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, CBS, UniMore