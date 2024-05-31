The eagerly awaited grand final of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League will present a momentous showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Here, you’ll find a comprehensive overview of the match, detailing its venue and the diverse range of viewing options available to you, including TV or live streaming platforms in your country.
[Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Without a doubt, it’s a final that promises excitement. On one side stands Borussia Dortmund, seeking another Champions League triumph, although they’re aware they’re the underdogs in this instance. However, in a match of this caliber, underestimating anyone would be a mistake.
Carlo Ancelotti, possessing unparalleled experience in these high-stakes scenarios owing to his European successes, understands this well. Real Madrid will undoubtedly guard against complacency. Despite their historic success, the “Merengue” team knows the bitter taste of defeat in a Champions League final and will be determined to avoid a repeat.
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (June 2)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 2)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 2)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 2)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport 9Go!
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, Canal+ France, TF1, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ZDF, Servus TV, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 4 HD
Indonesia: SCTV Video
Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Canale 5, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: RTL 7 Ziggo, Sport Select Ziggo, Sport 14
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, TVI, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, CBS, UniMore