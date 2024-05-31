The 2024 UEFA Champions League final will bring us a can’t-miss showdown between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1, at Wembley in London, England. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this event.
Los Blancos arrive in this game as huge favorites considering their track record of success in the European competition, boasting an impressive 15 European Cup/Champions League titles — more than any other club.
2024 UEFA Champions League tiebreak rules: What’s the tiebreaker for the final?
In the event the score remains level after 90 minutes, the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will go to extra time. That means two extra periods of 15 minutes each will be played.
Since the Champions League final is played on a single-game format at a neutral venue, aggregate goals won’t be a thing here. The away goal rule in the Champions League does no longer exist anyway, but that’s another story.
If Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are still tied after 120 minutes of play, the 2024 UEFA Champions League final will be decided on penalties. In that case, the winner of the shootout will take home the trophy.
