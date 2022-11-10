Borussia Monchengladbach will face Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a game valid for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will visit Borussia Monchengladbach at the Borussia-Park in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Borussia Dortmund are coming off a painful loss to Wolfsburg, which left them far behind in the standings. With victory, they could have stayed within three points of leaders Bayern Munich. However, the 2-0 against condemned them to now be in sixth place and they need a victory so that the difference does not continue to grow.

On the local side, Borussia Monchengladbach, they also come from a defeat, although in their case much more painful since it was against Bochum, one of the worst in the championship. At the moment, they have 19 points and would be out of the qualification zone for the international cups. They must put that game behind them and concentrate on improving their performance against Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Borussia Monchengladbach will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga this Friday, November 11 at the Borussia-Park in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 5:30 AM (November 12)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (November 12)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Cameroon: 10:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (November 12)

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (November 12)

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Japan: 4:30 AM (November 12)

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (November 12)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 7:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (November 12)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Qatar: 10:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Senegal: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (November 12)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

South Korea: 4:30 AM (November 12)

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

Tanzania: 10:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:30 PM

Tunisia: 7:30 PM

Uganda: 10:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free

Germany: DAZN, Sat.1, DAZN1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Iran: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Ireland: Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: HUB Sports 3, StarHub TV+

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sat.1 Switzerland

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

USA: ESPN+

