It has been one of the worst years in Brazilian national team history, losers of 5 of their last nine international matches, and on a three-game losing streak in World Cup qualifiers. The five-time world champions are sixth in World Cup qualifying, and in the last spot for direct qualification.

Before their defeat to Argentina 1-0, the stands of the Maracaná were witness to barbaric images of Brazilian policing hitting Argentine supporters with night sticks, the Argentine players themselves, many of whom had family in the stands, tried to stop the police, and it was only until Lionel Messi threaten to walk off the field with the team did the violence stop.

It has been a growing trend in Brazilian soccer to see away fans from other countries, especially Argentine fans, be treated harshly by police, not only in the stands but in the nearby beaches. During the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and Fluminense, images returned from Rio de Janeiro where police were using tear gas on the Boca supporters.

Brazil could lose points due to violence

FIFA is not taking this lightly, as it is the second incident in the past two World Cup qualifiers between Brazil and Argentina. The Sun is reporting that FIFA could invoke, article 17 of FIFA’s disciplinary code which states that “host clubs and associations are responsible for order and security before, during and after matches”.

The host nation is “liable for incidents of any kind” that take place during the event in question. A points deduction could be issued, and that would be a huge blow for Brazil, who are still coach less and on a three-game losing streak.

Gianni Infantino statement

FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a statement on the matter, “There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field.

“Such events, such as those seen during the FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, have no place in our sport or society.

“Without exception, all players, fans, staff and officials need to be safe and secure to play and enjoy football, and I urge the relevant authorities to ensure this is respected at all levels.”