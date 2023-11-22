The World Cup Qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was as heated as it could get. The atmosphere was tense even before the kick-off, as away supporters were victims of the local police violence. The Argentine players were no strangers to the hostility in the stands, though – especially Angel Di Maria.

The veteran winger was going to the locker room with his teammates when they were receiving abuse from Brazilian fans just before they entered the tunnel. Di Maria reacted to the insults, a glass was thrown at him and he responded by spitting at the fan in question.

The situation didn’t go any further as the team then went to the locker room, but it was definitely a hostile environment for the visitors. Even so, Argentina managed to pull off another 1-0 win at the Maracana, just like in the 2021 Copa America final.

Violence in the stands before the kick-off

The game started 30 minutes later than expected because of the violent scenes at the stadium before the kick-off. Following a brawl between home and away fans, the Brazilian police repressed the Argentine supporters, creating a horrible situation in the stands.

La Albiceleste players tried to defend their people, with goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez even attempting to stop a policeman from using the baton against an spectator.

Lionel Messi led his team back to the locker room, refusing to play until things calmed down. When the situation was better, Argentina returned to finally play the match.

A great result for Argentina

Thanks to Nicolas Otamendi’s brilliant header, the reigning world champions kept Uruguay at bay in the standings as they lead the World Cup Qualifiers table with 15 points, two more than La Celeste.

Brazil, on the other hand, dropped to sixth place with seven points, having failed to win in their last four matches. The Qualifiers will resume in September 2024, as in June the Conmebol teams will take part in the Copa America.