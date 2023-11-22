If the derby between Brazil and Argentina was heated before they even took the field, the violence at the Maracana only fueled the animosity. In fact, the fight in the stands even sparked a heated exchange between Lionel Messi and Rodrygo.

The Inter Miami star led his side back to the locker room before the kick-off as the Brazilian police launched a baton charge on the Argentine fans. When they returned to play the game, Messi was seen arguing with the Real Madrid winger.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian player called the Argentine players “cowards” for leaving the field. “We are the World Champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth kid,” Messi allegedly told Rodrygo, who responded “Now let’s look at the game, you’ll see us there.” But Messi didn’t look worried about it, “Let’s see, come on, come on.”

Messi reacted to the violence

In his post-match interview, Messi didn’t want to talk only about the match itself. The Argentine superstar condemned the Brazilian police’s actions, claiming it wasn’t the first time they attack an Argentine fanbase.

“It was bad because we saw how they were beating people. The police, as happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with night sticks,” Messi said. “We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy. You think about the families, the people who are there, who don’t know what’s going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance.”

Argentine fans already had problems with the Brazilian police in the past, especially this year in Copa Libertadores clashes. Boca Juniors fans, for instance, were victims of police violence in the tournament final a few weeks ago.

Messi enters a long break

Now that he took part in the November international break, Messi will finally have a long-awaited holidays. The Argentine star hasn’t stopped since the summer of 2022, having joined Inter Miami in July this year right after the club season in Europe ended.

With the Herons out of the MLS playoffs, the 36-year-old won’t be back on the field until 2024. The South Florida team will begin its preseason on January 9, while the Argentina national team won’t play until the March 2024 break.