Once again, the game between Brazil and Argentina made headlines for the wrong reasons. Before the game got underway at the Maracana stadium, a brawl broke out in the stands as the Brazilian police launched a baton charge on the away fans.

On Wednesday, November 22, FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed this situation with a statement released on Instagram stories. The governing body was criticized for being the organizers of the tournament.

“There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field. Such events, as seen during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana stadium, have no place in our sport or society. Without exception, all players, fans, staff and officials have to be safe and secure to play and enjoy football, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels,” Infantino’s statement read.

Conmebol’s statement

Conmebol also released a statement in regard to this situation that gave so much to talk about. The governing body in South American soccer reiterated its stance against violence and made it clear that any possible measures about the violence at the Maracana will be up to FIFA.

“CONMEBOL condemns all forms of violence and will always cooperate with actions aimed at banishing violence, racism, xenophobia and discrimination. In this sense, the South American Confederation has been working systematically in the eradication of this scourge that affects South American and world soccer; and is available to continue collaborating in any initiative that seeks to eradicate intolerance and violence in sport. Likewise, it also states that CONMEBOL is not the organizer of the World Cup qualifiers. The elaboration of the rules governing the qualifiers, as well as the decision to open an investigation and the application of possible sanctions, are the exclusive attributions of FIFA.”

Brazilian police attack Argentine fans after brawl

Brazilian and Argentine fans started to fight in the stands during the national anthems, but the local police took it on the away supporters only. Argentine fans were hit with batons and some of them even ended in the hospital.

Initially there was no division between local and away fans, a decision that eventually drew a lot of criticism. After the chaos unleashed in the stands, the security men ended up separating the Brazil supporters from the Argentine fanbase.